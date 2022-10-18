Jammu, Oct 18: Prof Kavita Suri, Director, Department of Lifelong Learning, University of Jammu has found place in the World Scientist and University Rankings 2023 list compiled by Stanford University of USA.

Prof Suri is among over twenty teachers of University of Jammu who have been indexed in this list. Stanford University scientists have created a database of top-cited scientists that provides standardized information on citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions and a composite indicator (c-score).

Prof. Suri is working as Director and Head, Department of Lifelong Learning (formerly Centre for Adult, Continuing Education & Extension), University of Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. She has also worked as a Member, J&K State Commission for the Protection of Women and Child Rights, Jammu and Kashmir government and has also worked as Member, Board of Directors, Jammu and Kashmir Women Development Corporation, J&K.

A PhD in Education from the University of Jammu, she has authored eleven books including ‘Gujjars and Bakkarwals of Jammu and Kashmir-In the shadows of conflict, ‘Voices Unheard-Women, conflict and Kashmir’, ‘Turtuk Unveiled’, ‘Impact of Violence on Girls’ Education in Kashmir’, ‘Women, Gender and Society in India: Emerging issues from Jammu & Kashmir’, ‘Women and Development in Ladakh : Reflections from Ladakh and Beyond.’ She has been a recipient of a number of fellowships and awards including British Chevening fellowship at the University of Westminster, London in 2005, a US International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) Fellowship in 2004, Charkha-Sanjoy Ghose media fellowship for the women journalists working in areas of conflict on ‘Women and peace building in Kashmir” in 2006, a UGC Minor Research Project on the topic “A study of dropouts among Gujjar tribal girls in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri” in 2012, a Co-Investigator in University College London (Institute for Risk and Disaster Reduction), London and University of Jammu’s collaborative research project on “Increasing Resilience to Environmental Hazards in Border Conflict Zones, Ladakh, India” in 2017, an INTACH Research Scholarship on “Intangible Cultural Heritage and changing tribal societies: A Study of Brogpa Tribe of Ladakh” in 2018. Her interest areas include education, gender, conflict, displacement, refugees, marginalized groups including tribal societies etc.

By the dint of her exemplary research work, she has been indexed in the recently released Stanford University list. The list, released by the world-renowned university a few days back, was prepared by a team of experts led by Prof. John Ioannidis, a Professor at Stanford University and published by Elsevier BV. The H-index is an author-level metric that measures the productivity and citation impact of publications.

Stanford University list is a publicly available database of over 100,000 top scientists providing standardized information on citations, h-index, and citations to papers in different authorship positions and a composite indicator.