Procurement of Kashmir apple to be done by NAFED through SDAs: Director Horticulture

Srinagar: The Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat Friday chaired a meeting here in context to the approval of extension of Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for apple procurement in Jammu and Kashmir for the current season (2020-21) on the same terms and conditions as of 2019-20.

The Director on the occasion informed that the procurement of apples will be done by Central Procuring Agency National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation ltd. (NAFED) through State Designated Agency, Department of Horticulture Kashmir, Directorate of Planning and Marketing, Horticulture Processing and Marketing Corporation (JKHPMC).

DIPR photo

It was further informed that the procurement will be done at Fruit and Vegetable Mandi Kulgam/Anantnag (Jablipora), Shopian (Arhama), Srinagar (Parimpora) and Sopore.

He said only boxed procurement will be made with three classification of 5, 10 & 15 Kg boxes which will be exclusively weight of packaging material

Further Director informed that there shall be a price fixation committee for fixing the prices of various grades of apple of available varieties. The committee shall finalize the rates at least 3 days prior to the launch date of 27th October, 2020. He said that the payment shall be made through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the Bank account of apple farmers.

Bhat informed that this announcement by the Government will provide an effective marketing platform to apple growers and will facilitate employment generation for the local people. It will ensure remunerative prices for apples resulting in overall income enhancement of farmers in J&K.

He said to derive benefit the fruit growers are informed to contact their concerned Chief Horticulture Officer and Horticulture Development Officer for registration.

The meeting among others was attended by Chief Horticulture Officers, Unit holders of CA Store, Representative of NAFED, Presidents of Fruit Associations and Progressive Fruit Growers.