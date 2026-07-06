Prioritise safety, security of pilgrims: LG to officials

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha , along with the senior officials, visited the Nunwan Base Camp and reviewed the management of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor chaired a meeting with the administrative and security officials and discussed key aspects including movement of pilgrims, security measures, accommodation facilities, registration progress, and other logistical requirements essential for hassle-free holy Yatra.

He directed the officials to prioritize the safety, security, and convenience of all pilgrims, while ensuring that every devotee of Baba Barfani is made aware of the importance of valid registration with designated dates to minimize waiting times.

“Maintain close coordination, remain available on the ground, and ensure prompt grievance redressal of pilgrims,” the Lieutenant Governor told the officials.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with pilgrims and assured them that Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and all yatra management departments are working tirelessly to ensure a safe, smooth, and hassle-free spiritual journey.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the officers to adopt a pilgrim-centric approach and ensure that no devotee faces inconvenience. He specifically instructed that in cases where members of the same family arrive together but one member is unable to obtain registration while the others have valid permits, every possible assistance should be extended to facilitate the family’s pilgrimage together in accordance with the prescribed procedures.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed serious concern over reports of certain travel agents facilitating fake registrations, resulting in pilgrims arriving at the Yatra without proper verification. He directed the Police and concerned authorities to identify such travel agents and take strict legal action against those found involved in fraudulent registration practices.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Dr. Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; M. Suleman Choudhary, IGP Traffic J&K; Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department and Nodal Officer for Pahalgam Axis; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; Amod Nagpure Ashok, SSP Anantnag; Anoo Malhotra, DG Rural Sanitation J&K, and senior officers of Shrine Board, civil administration, police and security forces.