Principal, teacher–both from minority community–shot dead in Srinagar school

Srinagar: Two civilians, one principal of a government school and another a teacher of the same institute, were killed in Srinagar Thursday morning taking the toll of civilian killings to five in the last three days.

Principal of the Government Boys School Sangam, Eidgah Spender Kour, a resident of Alochi bagh area of Srinagar and Deepak Chand, a teacher and a resident of Jammu, were shot dead inside the school premises today in what is deemed to be a “terror incident” by police.

Earlier on Tuesday, a famous Chemist, a non-J&K vendor, and a local cab driver were killed in multiple incidents across Kashmir.





Photos: KM/Umar Ganie

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh, who reached the spot soon after said that killing of unarmed civilians in Srinagar is a move to damage and attack the age-old traditional communal harmony in Kashmir and police has already got some clues about previous killings and will also probe the fresh incident too.

He, however, was quick to add that the killers will be nabbed very soon.

Talking to reporters outside the School Sangam, the DGP said that killing of innocent civilians reflects “frustration and barbarism.”

“This is an attempt to defame local Muslims of Kashmir. Killing innocent civilians including teachers is a move to attack and damage the age-old tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir,” the J&K Police chief said as per news agency Kashmir News Observer.

He said killing innocents is a conspiracy to “target local ethos and values” which will be defeated by the police and people collectively.

He said that police have got some clues and leads about the killers in previous cases and that the fresh case will be probed too. “I talked to staff members of the school and they are in total shock over losing two colleagues. Police will nab the killers very soon,” he said.