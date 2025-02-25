JAMMU, FEBRUARY 25: Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Shailendra Kumar, chaired a high level meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the status of wayside amenities and toilet facilities along major highways and roads across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was aimed to address the growing needs of both local commuters and the increasing number of tourists visiting the Union Territory.

Commissioner Secretary Tourism, Yasha Mudgal, Secretary PWD, Bhupinder Kumar, senior officers from NHAI, BRO, NHIDCL, R&B and the Tourism Department attended the meeting. The meeting had detailed discussion on enhancing infrastructure to improve travel experience and ensure seamless access to essential facilities along major routes.

The Principal Secretary asked the officers to identify the locations along the roads and acquire/ transfer land in consultation with the concerned Deputy Commissioners for raising requisite facilities for the local and outside visitors. The Principal Secretary directed the officers to ensure installation of signboards marking toilet facilities and indicating distances along highways to enhance visibility and accessibility. He directed the Beacon authorities to submit a location plan for wayside amenities within fixed timelines besides asking the NHAI to ensure that all existing amenities become functional.

The PWD and Tourism Departments were asked to conduct a gap analysis to identify location specific requirements for new wayside amenities along major highways. This will ensure an overall infrastructural development plan that meets the evolving needs of both the residents and the visitors. He also directed the concerned agencies to ensure wayside amnesties and toilets facilities are incorporated in the DPRs of road construction projects.