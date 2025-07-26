Principal Accountant General chairs Pension Adalat at Shopian

SHOPIAN, JULY 26: The first ever Pension Adalat was held today at Government Degree College, Shopian, by the office of Principal Accountant General, J&K, in collaboration with District Treasury Office Shopian.

The Adalat was held to listen to the grievances of pensioners, settle pension related cases and sensitize the DDOs about e-processing of pension cases through recently launched pension Suvidha Portal.

Principal Accountant General (A&E), J&K, Jay Prakash Narayan Singh, inaugurated the Adalat which was also attended by Deputy Accountant General, Pawan Kumar Rathi, District Treasury Officer, Muzafar Ahmad Rather and Senior Accounts Officers and other officials of PAGs office.

Appreciable number of pensioners and DDOs attended the Adalat and appreciated the step of the department taken towards the direction of streamlining the pension process.

The DDOs were imparted impactful insights into the pension related rules and norms and new procedural interventions taken to ensure hassle-free pension settlements. Speakers dealt with Pension Suvidha Portal, pension verifications and other related issues.