Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 on Sunday. According to a survey by Morning Consult, PM Modi secured the highest approval rating globally among elected leaders. According to the US-based consultancy firm’s ‘Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker’, 76 per cent of people approve of PM Modi’s leadership, while 18 per cent disapprove of it and six per cent do not give any opinion.

On his birthday, the government will launch the ambitious Vishwakarma Yojana, a scheme to help those earning a living through traditional skills, part of a major outreach to members of the Other Backward Communities ahead of the Lok Sabha election next year. A new health campaign called ‘Ayushman Bhava’ will be launched today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister but also has the longest tenure as head of an elected government, which includes his term of more than 12 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat, among all Prime Ministers the country has seen.

Here’s how PM Modi celebrated his birthday in the last 5 years

Born on September 17, 1950, three years after India attained freedom and months before it became a Republic, Narendra Modi was the third of six children of Damodardas Modi and Hiraba Modi.

PM Modi’s birthday 2022

Kicking off his 72nd birthday, PM released cheetahs flown in from Namibia into special enclosures at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh as part of a project to reintroduce the big cats in India. Sporting a fedora hat, the PM was also seen photographing the felines with a professional camera.

PM Modi’s birthday 2021

On his 71st birthday, India administered 2.26 crore Covid vaccinations as part of a particular drive.

PM Modi’s birthday 2020

The Bhartiya Janta Party organised several events to mark PM’s 70th birthday as ‘Sewa Saptah.’ BJP party workers distributed rations to needy people and organised blood donation camps.

PM Modi’s birthday 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Statue of Unity in his home state of Gujarat on his 69th birthday. During his tour, the PM performed a “Maa Narmada Poojan” and visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam control room. After visiting the Duttatreya Mandir in Garudeshwar village and a children’s park, he addressed a public meeting at Kevadia, a town approximately 200 km from Ahmedabad.

PM Modi’s birthday 2018

PM Modi celebrated his 68th birthday in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. PM Modi was in the temple city for two days, where he laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth ₹ 500 crore.