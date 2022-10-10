A priest and his cohorts allegedly gang-raped a 25-year-old Dalit woman for days in Rajasthan’s Ajmer

Media reports said Priest Sanjay Sharma, who used to perform prayers for her family, has also allegedly recorded the act and confined her for several days.

The victim, in her complaint, has alleged that Sharma had first raped her when she was alone at her home and recorded a video of her. The victim, a mother of two, has also alleged that she was raped several times in the last month and was held captive by the accused. Later, he extorted money from her based on the video and then raped her again, a news agency quoted Ajmer North DSP Chhavi Sharma as saying.

“The accused gave the victim sedatives, and she is unable to say how many persons were engaged in the conduct,” the DSP added.

According to the police, the priest even allegedly threatened to kill the woman’s husband and children. He also asserted that he would make the video viral.

In her statement, the woman’s said she was forcibly detained by the accused for the past few days and was gang-raped multiple times. When she failed to return home, her husband filed a missing person’s report, after which the accused dropped her outside a police station on September 27.

An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint.