JAMMU, Mar 5: A delegation of PRI representatives from Udhampur called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today at Raj Bhawan.

The delegation led by Lal Chand DDC Chairperson Udhampur apprised the Lt Governor of various issues of the PRIs and the district including Aspirational Block Development programme of Moungri & Basantgarh blocks.

The Lt Governor assured that all the issues presented during the interaction would be taken up meticulously for early redressal and genuine demands would be looked into earnestly.

A delegation of Goswami Shree Guru Nabha Dass Samaj Kalyan Parishad J&K led by Dr DK Manyal, former Minister also called on the Lt Governor and informed him about the arrangements for the 450th Prakash Utsav of Goswami Shree Guru Nabha Dass Ji Maharaj.

Dr Sandeep Gupta, Regional Director IGNOU Jammu accompanied by Dr Asha Upadhyay, Assistant Regional Director IGNOU briefed the Governor on the educational programmes for the government employees and specialized courses for police personnel.

Later, J&K Government’s Lifetime Achievement awardee, Ramesh Hangloo, Founder/Director, Radio Sharda also met the Lt Governor and discussed the promotion of Sharda Lipi.