President Joe Biden has shared a video of himself and Jill Biden lighting diyas to mark the occasion of Diwali. Taking to X, he wrote, alongside the video, “Today, Jill and I lit the Diya to symbolize Diwali’s message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of hate and division. May we embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation – and reflect on the strength of our shared light.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Jill and I lit the Diya to symbolize Diwali’s message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of hate and division.



May we embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation – and reflect on the strength of our shared light. pic.twitter.com/eHjfQ68rXU — President Biden (@POTUS) November 14, 2023

Halloween celebrations in the United States are closely followed by Diwali festivities. The scale of Diwali celebrations in America has increased over the years, with the festival of lights being celebrated in popular spots like California’s Disneyland and New York’s Times Square. Even the White House has been celebrating Diwali.

‘May we reflect on the strength of our shared light’

Biden extended Diwali wishes in another X post on November 12, saying, “Over the course of generations, South Asian Americans have woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of our nation – symbolizing the message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of ignorance, hate, and division.”

“It’s a message that has helped our nation emerge stronger from the past few difficult years, and matters now more than ever. On this Diwali, may we reflect on the strength of our shared light and embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation,” he added. “To the more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world, we wish you a happy Diwali.”

Over the course of generations, South Asian Americans have woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of our nation – symbolizing the message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of ignorance, hate, and division.



It’s a message that has helped our… — President Biden (@POTUS) November 12, 2023

‘We give thanks for the optimism, courage, and empathy’

Biden has notably always extended his wishes to the various communities during Diwali. Even last year, he shared a heartfelt note, wishing“a happy Diwali to the more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating this Festival of Lights in the United States, India, and around the world.” “On this day, we give thanks for the optimism, courage, and empathy demonstrated by the incredible South Asian community all across America. Together, South Asian Americans reflect the soul of who we are as a nation, whether helping us emerge stronger from this pandemic, building an economy that works for everyone, or serving and protecting our communities and our country,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But, even as we celebrate this gathering of light, we know—as this community has experienced too often—that there is always darkness lurking. American history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh reality that that we have never fully lived up to it. By marking the victory of light over darkness, Diwali is a reminder that each of us has the power to bring light to the world, whether here in America or around the world,” he added.