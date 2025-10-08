Prez hails Armed Forces’ strategic foresight 

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday praised the armed forces for demonstrating exceptional jointness and strategic foresight during Operation Sindoor, which, she said, led to the dismantling of terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC).

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories. The strikes triggered four days of intense exchanges, which concluded on May 10 following an understanding to halt military actions.

Addressing the faculty and participants of the 65th National Defence College course at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu said that the changing geopolitical and security environment demands dynamic and coordinated responses.

She noted that India is transforming its armed forces into a technologically advanced, combat-ready force capable of multi-domain, integrated operations. “Our armed forces demonstrated the strength of jointness and strategic foresight during Operation Sindoor. The calibrated tri-service response achieved effective synergy, which was key to dismantling the terror infrastructure across the LoC and deeper into hostile territories,” she said, commending the armed forces’ leadership.

The president highlighted that efforts to enhance jointness began with the creation of the Department of Military Affairs under the Chief of Defence Staff and are now progressing through the establishment of Integrated Theatre Commands and Integrated Battle Groups.

Emphasizing India’s civilizational approach to peace and security, Murmu said that universal values remain central to the country’s national interests. Quoting the ancient Indian ideal of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”—the world as one family—she said India has always upheld universal brotherhood and peace, while also ensuring readiness to defend humanity and national integrity.

Drawing from the Mahabharata, she said the epic embodies India’s balance between peace and preparedness. “Every effort was made to avoid war, but when conflict became unavoidable, Krishna urged Arjuna to fight with courage and conviction. This reflects India’s holistic approach—valuing peace and non-violence, yet prepared to act decisively when needed,” Murmu observed.

She also remarked on the symbolic proximity of Gandhi Smriti and the National Defence College in New Delhi, saying it represents India’s integrated value system that harmonizes peace with strength.