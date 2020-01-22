Lead Stories
‘Previous rulers used funds for personal benefits’
Srinagar, Jan 21:Charging previous governments of “unabated” corruption, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said Centre has earmarked Rs 16 crore for Himayat scheme to help educated unemployed youth to find jobs.
Naqvi was addressing a gathering in Srinagar outskirts as a part of Centre’s reach out programme to make people aware about the “positive impact” of the revocation of special status.
“Corruption is a disease which for many years affected Kashmir. Crores of rupees were disbursed for Jammu and Kashmir but the money was not reaching the people. Few people used these funds for their personal benefits. But now the funds are going to directly to you (people),” he said.
Naqvi said people were ditched by their representatives earlier. “We now want to reach out to the people, listen to their woes and solve their problems. We came here with a positive approach and mindset,” he said.
Naqvi informed that the Centre has earmarked Rs 16 crore under Himayat scheme for Jammu and Kashmir. “We have already identified at least 1200 educated youth under this programme. People used to travel faraway places for treatment and now AIIMS is coming up in Samba in Jammu and Lassipora in Kashmir. Five medical colleges are also coming up that will open 500 seats for people of the state,” he said.
Union Minority Affairs minister said their focus is on the development and providing employment opportunities to the youth. “We framed schemes like Hunar Haq for youth. These schemes will give them employment along with development of the region. Those who apply for scholarships will get benefitted through central government’s initiatives,” he said.
Naqvi said main motive of their visit to Kashmir was “to bring positive and effective change in the lives of people”. “It has happened for the first time that entire council of ministers had reached out to Kashmiri people to hear their views. The initiatives will not stop here as we will continue visiting the valley. We will stay in touch with the officers also to know about people’s grievances,” he said
Lead Stories
Abrogation of Article 370 will have positive impact: Naqvi
Srinagar, Jan 21: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said the abrogation of Article 370 will have a positive impact on the people.
Addressing a gathering at Harwan on the outskirts of Srinagar, Naqvi, the Minority Affairs Minister, said: “The new system will usher in development and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.”
He promised an increase in the Haj quota and scholarships for Kashmiri students.
The minister said the Central government is closely looking into the problem of unemployment and lack of industrial growth.
While quoting a verse of poet Iqbal, he said the ministerial visit to Jammu and Kashmir is just the beginning and many such initiatives will be undertaken in the future.
A memorandum was presented to the minister by residents of Fakir Gujri area which said the apprehensions of the common people of Jammu and Kashmir regarding land and jobs must be allayed by issuing a domicile certificate.
Naqvi also laid the foundation stone for a water conservation project at Harwan.
Lead Stories
Several delegations call on union minister;`Protect jobs, safeguard land rights’
Srinagar, Jan 21: For the first time since abrogation of Article 370, people directly petitioned union ministers demanding protection of jobs, safeguarding land rights and ending bloodshed.
Around dozen delegations called on Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi during Centre’s reach out programme at Fakir Gujri on Tuesday.
The delegations, which met the union minister, include Jammu and Kashmir Gujjar, Bakarwal Youth Conference, Gujjar Tribal Council, National Youth Corps, Block Contractors, Panch, Sarpanchs, Block Development Council members and local representatives of the area.
Naqvi was flanked by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary and workers of BJP during public outreach programme.
“We appealed him (Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi) that people of Jammu and Kashmir should have rights on jobs and land. We also highlighted the problems faced by Gujjar and Bakarwal community. He gave a patient hearing and assured that Centre will take concrete steps for the betterment of people,” said Farooq Chaudhary, vice president, Jammu and Kashmir Gujjar, Bakarwal Youth Conference (JKGBYC).
Farooq noted that they also urged the minister to implement Forest Conservation Act in Jammu and Kashmir.
Panchs, Sarpanch and BDCs raised their concern with regard to the functioning of grassroots democracy in the Union Territory. “We discussed empowerment of grassroots democracy and enhancement in our wages. We put forth our viewpoint before the union minister,” a member Panchayat and BDC delegation, said.
Gujjar- Bakwaral Conference provincal president Chaudhary Mustafa Rahi said his delegation told the union minister to take steps for the betterment of Gujjar community. “We will now see how Centre will go about,” he said.
Mohammad Gulzar, one of the locals who had come to meet union minister, said both countries need to end bloodshed in Kashmir.
“Schemes and huge fund distribution won’t do anything till there is an end to bloodshed is. It is not just development but wounds of people that require to be healed first,” he said.
Union minister, G Kishan Reddy is likely to visit mini-secretariat Ganderbal where he will spoke to multiple delegation. On January 23, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and G Kishan Reddy will visit Baramulla and Manigam respectively. The first phase of reach-out will end on January 24 when union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will visit Srinagar city center to address delegations.
Lead Stories
Coming soon: Technology driven smart vending zones
Srinagar, Jan 21: Come June, Srinagar city will be free from the street vendors.
Jammu and Kashmir government has identified five technology driven smart vending zones to rehabilitate 3000 street vendors.
Vendors have occupied a sizeable space in major markets of the city including Batamaloo, Dalgate, Jehangir Chowk, Polo View, Hari Singh High Street (HSHS), Qamarwari, Parimpora, Hazratbal, Kak Sarai Karan Nagar and other areas of downtown.
Last year, Srinagar district administration in collaboration with Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) had identified five vending zones to rehabilitate around 3000 registered street vendors.
Khalsa School Magarmal Bagh, Sector 6 Batamaloo, Sector 5 Dandarkha Batamaloo, Huzuri Bagh near Children Park and SRTC Pratap Park were identified for the specified vending zones.
“We are going to establish smart vending zones in five identified places. Margarmal Bagh will be a model vending zone,” said an official of Smart City Limited (SCL).
Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been framed and each smart vending zone will cost around Rs 4.5 crore.
“Margarmal Bagh will cater to 200 vendors. Sector 6 Batamaloo has capacity of accommodating around 400 vendors. Sector 5 Danderkha Batamaloo will house around 500 vendors while Hazuri Bagh will cater to 150 vendors and remaining 533 will be accommodated in SRTC Pratap Park,” the official said.
Of the 380 registered street venders at HSHS, 200 will be accommodated at Magarmal Bagh.
All zones will be technology driven and customer friendly. The vending cots will be fitted with GPS, solar panels, inbuilt refrigerator depending on the vending activity. The cots will have drinking water facility with LED display boards, inbuilt organic and inorganic dustbins.
Vending cots will be colour coded depending upon the vending activity. “For example vendor selling fruits and veggies will have green color code while vendor selling garments, electronics, shoe wear and other items will have different colour coding”, an official said.
Statistical Officer Planning, Smart City Limited (SCL), Yawar Hamid said work on Magarmal Bagh will start soon and the project will be completed in June-July .
“By Geo-tagging them we will have a complete knowledge if any vendor will shift from the vending zone,” he added.