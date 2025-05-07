Press briefing on Operation Sindoor at 10:30 AM today: Defence Ministry

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that a press briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Further details regarding the operation are expected to be shared during the briefing.

Earlier, India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan’s undisputed territory since 1971, according to CNN, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi’s most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

The strikes were carried out to avenge the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

The Ministry of Defence, in its statement, said, “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the statement added.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, sources told ANI. The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI. The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

Meanwhile, three innocent civilians lost their lives after the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing, including artillery shelling, from across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) opposite Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred during the night of May 6-7, when Pakistani forces indiscriminately opened fire on civilian areas. The Indian Army stated that it is responding in a “proportionate manner” to the unprovoked aggression.

“During the night of 06-07 May 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing, including artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB opposite J&K. Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling. Indian Army are responding in a proportionate manner,” the Army said in an official statement. (ANI)