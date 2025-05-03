President Murmu, PM Modi Express Grief Over Goa’s Shirgao Stampede Tragedy

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the tragic incident of a stampede in Shirgao, Goa, which claimed six lives.

President Murmu expressed her condolences and also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

In a social media post on X, Droupadi Murmu wrote, “Sad to know about the unfortunate incident of a stampede in Shirgao, Goa, which claimed several lives. I extend my condolences to bereaved family members and pray for quick recovery of the injured.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered condolences to the affected families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a post, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) wrote, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered condolences and in a post wrote, ” The news of the death of several devotees and injury of many others in a stampede during the annual pilgrimage to the Lerai Devi Temple in Shirgaon, Goa, is very sad.”

“I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. Also, I hope for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” the post further reads.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the Goa Medical College (GMC), where some injured persons in the Shirgao stampede are being treated. The incident occurred during the annual Lairai Devi jatra at the Shirgaon temple, resulting in 6 deaths and over 50 injuries.

Speaking about the incident, Pramod Sawant said, “Six people died in the stampede, and over 50 people have been injured. After getting the information, I went to the spot. The injured are being treated in the hospital…More than 50,000 people participate in the Jatra every year. This is an unfortunate incident. PM Modi called me and enquired about the incident. He also assured to provide assistance from the Centre.” (ANI)