President Kovind referred to AIIMS for ‘further investigation’, condition stable: Army Hospital

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind—who was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital (R&R) on Friday—has been referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi “for further investigation” on Saturday.

Kovind was admitted for a day at R&R following complaints of chest discomfort.”The condition of the Hon’ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind is stable. He is being referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation,” read the bulletin from the Army hospital.

Taking to the microblogging website, the President House said: “The President has been under observation after a routine medical checkup. He thanks all who enquired about his health and wished him well.”

On Friday, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited the 75-year-old President in the hospital, and said that he was “stable and recovering”.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi got in touch with the President’s son over a phone call, and enquired about his health, and wishing him a speedy recovery.