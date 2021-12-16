Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr A.K. Abdul Momen on Wednesday met Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, who is making his first visit to the country.

During his visit, made on the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid, President Kovind will attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations of Bangladesh, the closing ceremony of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations on Thursday.

Dr Momen said such a high-level visit between Bangladesh and India in 2021 will be mentioned in gold letters as a milestone chapter in the existing relations between the two countries.

He has brought cakes, sweetmeats and biscuits specially made at Rashtrapati Bhavan for Sheikh Hasina. He also shared his delight over mangoes sent by the Prime Minister, saying they were “very sweet and tasty”.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs M. Shahriar Alam said Prime Minister Hasina gladly received the gifts from the Indian President.

On the third day of his visit on Friday, President Kovind will inaugurate and inspect the newly renovated section of the “Kali Mandir” at Ramna, before returning to Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a state visit to Bangladesh from March 26 to 27 to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.