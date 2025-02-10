President Droupadi Murmu took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam this morning as she visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Visuals showed the President being escorted by the guards on the floating jetty as she climbed down a ramp and took a dip.

Her visit comes over a week after a stampede killed about 30 devotees during the auspicious Mouni Amavasya.

Sangam is believed to be the confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, and holds great significance in Hinduism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier taken a dip in the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh festivities.

President Murmu, who will spend over eight hours in the city known for its spiritual significance, will also offer prayers at the prominent Bade Hanuman Temple and the sacred Akshayavat tree, considered a symbol of immortality in Hinduism.