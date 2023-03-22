New Delhi: The President of India Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma Shri to Ghulam Mohammad Zaz in field of Art from Jammu & Kashmir in Civil Investiture Ceremony here today.

Ghulam Mohammad Zaz has been conferred Padma Shri in the field of Art. He is the manufacturer of handmade musical instruments like Sitaar, Rabab, Tawoos, and Santoor, is widely recognized across the country and overseas for his role in manufacturing quality musical instruments, especially Santoor.

Born on January 1, 1948, Zaz had an inclination towards musical instruments in his childhood and used to watch his grandfather Rehman Joo Zaz, father Abdul Ahad Zaz, and uncle Ghulam Rasool Zaz manufacturing musical instruments and by that time started working with them besides his schooling.

Zaz family was well recognized at the time of Maharaja and some of the musical instruments manufactured by them are still displayed in the museum of Srinagar. Besides Kashmiri Musical Instruments like Sitar Kashmiri, Santoor Kashmiri, Saazi Kashmiri, Sarang Kashmiri, and Rabab, some Indian Musical Instruments like Indian Santoor, Dilruba, Tanpora, and Surbahaar were also manufactured by the Zaz family. The musical instruments manufactured by the Zaz family had amazing tonal qualities which were relished and played by the elite class of society.