President appoints six Governors

New Delhi, Oct 12: The President of India has appointed six Governors for different states, including the transfer of Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur to Keralam and Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to Tamil Nadu, according to a press communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

According to the communique, Braj Mohan Ram has been appointed Governor of Odisha, Dr. Sudha Yadav as Governor of Karnataka, Dr. Dhal Singh Bisen as Governor of Uttarakhand, and Dushyant Gautam as Governor of Sikkim.

The appointments will take effect from the dates on which the appointees assume charge of their respective offices, the communique stated.

The press communique was issued by Aneeta Meshram, Additional Secretary to the President, from Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on October 12, 2026.