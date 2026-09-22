Preserving tourist destinations for future generations





Syed Showket

Tourism is not only about economic engagement and development; it is also a powerful tool for promoting peace, cultural exchange, community engagement, and sustainable development. Jammu and Kashmir, with its majestic mountains, meadows, forests, rivers, lakes, and border landscapes, has enormous tourism potential. In recent years, several previously restricted and lesser-known destinations, particularly in border areas, have attracted visitors. Places such as Bungus Valley, Keran, Machil, Gurez, and Sadana Top have opened up new opportunities for local communities and visitors to experience the region’s natural beauty and cultural richness

The opening of new destinations has created opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship and local economic development. However, increased tourism also brings responsibility. If tourism is to benefit both present and future generations, it must be planned and practised responsibly. The objective should not simply be to attract more tourists, but to ensure that tourism does not damage the very environment, culture and landscape that attract visitors in the first place.

The concept of responsible tourism therefore becomes particularly important. Responsible tourism means travelling in a way that respects nature, local communities, culture and available resources. A destination should remain beautiful and sustainable after thousands of visitors have experienced it. Mountains, forests, water bodies, meadows and wildlife cannot be treated as unlimited resources. Excessive construction, plastic waste, irresponsible driving, littering, pollution, damage to vegetation and disturbance to wildlife can gradually destroy fragile tourist destinations.

The role of the government is crucial in making tourism sustainable. Tourism infrastructure should be developed according to the ecological capacity of each destination. Roads, accommodation, sanitation, waste-management systems, drinking-water facilities, parking areas, emergency services and public toilets should be planned before destinations experience excessive tourist pressure. Carrying-capacity assessments can help determine how many visitors an area can accommodate without causing serious environmental damage.

The government can also establish clear guidelines for construction, waste disposal, trekking, camping and commercial activities in ecologically sensitive areas. Local communities should be involved in tourism planning because they understand their environment and traditions better than anyone else. Tourism policies should therefore combine economic development with environmental protection and community participation.

A responsible tourist guide has an equally important role. A guide is not merely someone who explains the history or geography of a destination. A responsible guide can become an ambassador for environmental protection and local culture. Guides should educate tourists about maintaining cleanliness, avoiding single-use plastics, respecting wildlife, staying on designated trails, conserving water and avoiding activities that can damage the landscape.

Guides should also encourage visitors to respect local customs, traditions, religious places and the privacy of communities. They can promote locally produced handicrafts, food and services, ensuring that a greater share of tourism income reaches local people. In border areas, guides can also explain the history, culture and strategic importance of the region without compromising security or local sensitivities.

Tourists themselves are central to responsible tourism. Every visitor has a responsibility to leave a destination as beautiful as, or better than, they found it. Carrying waste back or using designated disposal facilities, avoiding plastic, conserving water, respecting wildlife and following local instructions are simple actions that can make a significant difference. Tourists should understand that social-media photographs and viral tourism can rapidly increase visitor numbers, sometimes beyond the capacity of fragile destinations.

Environmental awareness should therefore begin before the journey. Tourism departments, schools, colleges, local organisations, guides, hotels and civil society groups can conduct awareness campaigns on responsible travel. Signboards, digital campaigns, local-language information, eco-clubs and community programmes can help create a culture of responsible tourism.

The participation of local communities is equally important. Tourism should create livelihoods rather than simply bring outside commercial interests into remote areas. Homestays, local guides, handicrafts, transport, traditional food, cultural experiences and small enterprises can allow communities to benefit directly. When local people see tourism as a source of sustainable livelihood, they also have a stronger incentive to protect their natural surroundings and cultural heritage.

The future of tourism in Kashmir should therefore not be measured only by the number of visitors. It should also be measured by the cleanliness of destinations, the wellbeing of local communities, the preservation of biodiversity, the quality of tourist experiences and the opportunities created for future generations.

The mountains, meadows, forests and border landscapes of Kashmir are a shared natural heritage. We have inherited them from previous generations, but we do not own them exclusively. We have a responsibility to preserve them for those who will come after us. Responsible tourism is therefore not about stopping tourism; it is about making tourism sustainable, respectful and beneficial.

If government agencies, local communities, responsible guides, tourists, tourism businesses and civil society work together, newly emerging destinations can develop without losing their character. The true success of tourism will be achieved when visitors can enjoy Kashmir’s beauty today and future generations can experience the same beauty tomorrow.

(The author can be reached at vadaiekashmir@gmail.com)