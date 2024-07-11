Prerna Puri convenes public darbar

SHOPIAN, JULY 11: Commissioner Secretary, Information and Technology, Prerna Puri, today convened an extensive public outreach programme at Shopian to assess and address the public issues and concerns besides reviewing the status of ongoing development works in the district.

The public darbar, being held under J&K government’s ambitious initiative to redress public grievances and demands, witnessed overwhelming participation of locals and various public representatives.

The delegations comprising members from District Development Council, fruit growers, traders, industrial bodies, cold chain association, social activists, youth besides locals who projected various welfare and developmental issues and flagged issues and grievances pertaining to different departments. They raised various issues requiring attention and redressal by the authorities, spanning across different departments. The major developmental issues inter alia included flood protection works along Fruit Mandi, Aglar, provision of insurance cover for apple, push to post harvesting practices, augmentation of sports and fire services infrastructure, better intra- town transport services, car parking in Shopian town, revision of Master Plan for Shopian town, water supply issues, electricity streamlining, filling up of vacant posts in health centres of the district, irrigation facilities and restoration and maintenance of canals, amenities along Mughal Road, tourist promotional events, dedicated Library, establishment of Drug Rehabilitation centre and other issues.

The Commissioner Secretary directed the concerned departments to ensure vigorous follow up on all the public grievances and issues highlighted during the public darbar. Prerna Puri reiterated the government’s commitment towards enhancing public services and ensuring an effective and responsive administration for the people of the UT. She underscored the importance of grievance redressal programs in institutionalizing an effective output mechanism. “The huge network of online service delivery system in J&K is a phenomenal initiative in furthering good governance goals for the larger public ease and convenience”, maintained the Commissioner Secretary. She also appreciated the district administration in curbing drug menace in the district which has been recognized even at the National level.

Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb, deliberated on various issues highlighted in the previous public outreach camps, which were redressed promptly, while apprising of other measures and interventions being taken up by the district administration for public welfare and development.