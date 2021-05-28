Prepp.in – Top 10 Government Exams Worth Preparing For in 2021

Sponsored

Government jobs always remain in high demand in India. Even last year, there were around 71,000 government jobs across the country. As a result, lakhs of students apply to these posts. To be able to crack government exams, one requires intense preparation. The Prepp.in is the solution to all such problems related to government exam preparation.

One of the main reasons for this demand is assured job security, decent salary, and work-life balance. But increased competition has made securing government jobs a pretty daunting task these days.

But referring to Edtech platforms like Prepp.in offers the latest and updated information regarding government jobs can make the task easy. If you are preparing for a government job, then check out the list of top 10 government exams worth giving a try.

SBI PO

SBI PO exam appoints suitable candidates for probationary officers across the State Bank of India branches located in India. SBI PO is one of the most coveted jobs in the Banking industry and thus given by millions of aspirants planning to foray into the Indian public banking sector.

The selection process consists of 3 phases: Preliminary exam, Main Exam, and GD / Interview. Candidates planning to join as probationary officers in SBI need to clear all the levels and progress through every stage successfully.

Stage 1 and 2 (including prelims and main) are taken in an online mode while the 3rd phase – Group Exercise and Personal Interview are conducted face to face. At present, the basic pay of SBI PO is INR 27,620, and getting many allowances and perks. More information regarding the SBI PO can be found on the official website of Prepp.in

RRB Group D

RRB Group D is one of the popular government exams to appoint people for Group D vacancies in Indian Railways like Cabin Man, Welder, Gatekeeper. The exam is taken in two stages – the written test (taken online), and the physical efficiency test.

The questions asked in the exam are considered easy, and the time limit given to complete the exam is 90 minutes. Questions regarding General English, Numerical Ability, General Intelligence, and General Awareness are asked in the exam.

Candidates selected for the Group D post get decent salaries with different kinds of allowances like rent allowance, dearness allowance, etc.

RRB NTPC

This is another popular government exam in India aimed at appointing non-technical persons in Indian Railways. RRB NTPC includes four stages. This includes tier-1 and 2 as computer-based exams, third is skill test, and fourth is document verification and medical examination.

The Tier 1 exam has a weightage of 100 marks, and the time limit for the exam is 90 minutes. Questions regarding Numerical Ability, General Intelligence, and General Awareness are asked.

The RRB NTPC Tier 2 exam duration is 90 minutes, and questions are asked on numerical ability, general intelligence, and public awareness come in the exam. You can refer to Prepp.in to get all the latest updates and sample paper that helps ace your preparations.

SSC Multitasking Staff (SSC MTS)

It is a government exam in India administered by the Staff Selection Commission for appointing people for government staff. Candidates who have cleared the 10th standard exam can give SSC MTS. The selection process is also quite simple as it has an online and a descriptive test.

Computer-based test is of 100 marks and candidates need to prepare for General English, Numerical Ability, General Intelligence, and General Awareness in the exam.

In the descriptive test of SSC MTS, candidates are supposed to either write a letter or an essay whose weightage is 50 marks. The time limit given to complete the exam is 30 minutes.

The best thing about the SSC MTS exam is that employees get promoted after an initial service of three years. For more important tips and strategies, you can take the help of information about SSC MTS on the Prepp.in portal.

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL is also conducted by the Staff Selection Commission to appoint suitable candidates for postal assistants, data entry operators, lower divisional clerks, etc. There are three levels in the exam, which includes a computer-based online exam, the second level has a written test, and the third level has a skill test.

In the written test, simple questions are asked for which candidates get a 60 minute time. Questions related to General English, Numerical Ability, General Intelligence, and general awareness are asked in the exam. Candidates selected for the post get a starting salary package worth INR 36,000 in addition to many other perks.

SSC Stenographer

The Staff Selection Commission administers the SSC Stenographer exam to appoint stenographers for Grade C and Grade D posts. This exam has two levels. The first level comprises an online exam while the second level is a skill test.

The duration of the computer-based test is 120 minutes in duration, and the maximum weightage is 200. Questions related to the English language, General Intelligence, General Awareness come in the exam.

All students preparing for this exam can refer to Prepp.in to stay updated about the latest exam pattern, syllabus, etc., to get selected for the post.

IBPS Clerk Exams

Another highly competitive exam is the IBPS Clerk exam taken by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) to appoint clerks for public sector banks in India.

There are three stages in the exam, including the prelims, mains, and language efficiency tests. The duration of the Prelims exam is 100 marks, and the time limit given to complete the exam is 60 minutes. The prelims section has three sub-sections, including English, Reasoning, and Quantitative aptitude.

While the Mains exam has 190 questions from English, Reasoning Ability, General Financial Awareness, and Quantitative Aptitude. Preparing for this exam is worth considering as candidates post clearing the exam can get attractive pay packages.

IAS Exams

It is one of the highly competitive exams in India given by lakhs of candidates each year.

UPSC conducts the IAS exam every year to appoint the most eligible candidates for different posts like the Indian Administrative Services, Indian Forest Services, Indian Police Services, among many others.

There are three stages in the IAS Exam: the Prelims, Mains, and Personal Interview. Each exam has a different pattern and number of questions that are mentioned on Prepp.in. Candidates selected as IAS officers get a decent salary and a respectable position.

The starting package for an IAS Officer is INR 56,100 (excluding the other benefits like TA, DA, HRA), while the salary package for a Cabinet Secretary cab reaches up to INR 2,50,000 as well.

KVPY

KVPY or Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana is a national level scholarship program administered by the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) Bangalore every year. Candidates who have cleared the exam and interview round are eligible to get scholarships.

The KVPY exam is taken in an online mode (Computer Based Test) in both English & Hindi Language. If you are preparing for the KVPY exam and looking for the latest KVPY Sample Papers, Previous Year Question Papers, etc., refer to informative websites like Prepp.in.

CDS

CDS Exam or Combined Defence Service exam is taken by the Union Public Service Commission to appoint the eligible candidates as Commissioned Officers in the Navy, Air Force, and Indian Army.

There are four stages in the CDS Selection Process – Written Exam, SSC Interview / Personality Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. Clearing all the levels is important to get considered further.

Post the selection, a lieutenant gets a salary anywhere between INR 56,100 to 1,77,500 each month. Candidates planning to give the CDS exam can refer to the updated CDS exam pattern first by referring to reliable websites like Prepp.in.

In addition to these exams, many other government exams in India are worth giving it a try. The Prepp portal also offers Previous Question Papers and Mock Testing Services through its app.

Prepp.in can be said as an encyclopedia for the students, parents, and education industry players looking for all the latest information related to government exams in India. Candidates preparing for such competitive exams can refer to the website for the latest updates and other related information.