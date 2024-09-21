Preparations for J&K Assembly Elections; West Pakistani Refugees to Vote for First Time

Laying out preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, District Collector and Election Officer Rajesh Sharma on Saturday said that all necessary facilities at the polling stations have been put in place.

Detailing about the polling in Samba, which is set to be held in the third phase of the Assembly elections on October 1, Sharma said, “There are three Assembly constituencies and 366 polling stations in Samba. The polling will be conducted here in the third phase. We have prepared everything according to the timeline of ECI.

As of now, we are prepared. There is a festival like environment here. We started taking the nominations from September 5. I personally visited the polling stations and I wanted to ensure the basic facilities like ramp, water, washrooms”.

Notably, West Pakistani refugees settled in Jammu who were given citizenship by the Prime Minister earlier this year will also exercise their right to vote in the valley.

“Now, they (West Pakistani refugees) have become normal voters. This time, they will choose their representative in Vidhan Sabha for the first time. They are in big numbers from Vijaypur and Ramgarh. We can see they are very enthusiastic,” he added.

A voter turnout of 61.13 pc was registered in the first phase polling in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, which were held on 24 constituencies in seven districts on September 18.

Kishtwar district recorded the highest turnout at 80.14 per cent followed by Ramban at 70.55 per cent, Doda at 71.34 per cent, Kulgam at 62.60 per cent, Anantnag at 57.84 per cent and Shopian at 55.96 per cent

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an interesting contest with several political parties and independents in the fray. National Congress and Congress have allied, though they are also in friendly contest on some seats.

This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Leaders have held hectic campaigns to boost the prospects of their party candidates.

Voting for the second and third phases in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Votes will be counted on October 8. (ANI)