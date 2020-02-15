News
Premature births: One in three pregnant women suffers from Vitamin D deficiency in Kashmir
Srinagar, Feb 15: Thirty four year old expecting mother Rukhsana (name-changed) was reported at Lal Ded Maternity Hospital with high blood pressure and searing pain in her calves.
After examining her, doctors found that she was not into the labour. Baffled by her condition, doctors ran some tests for proper diagnoses. One of her test reports showed that her vitamin D blood test levels stood at 0.04 against the standard 25 nanograms per milliliter (ng/ml).
“I was brought to the hospital in a hypertensive state. My legs were failing me and I felt a searing pain in my calves,” said Rukhsana.
Doctors attending on her attributed the symptoms of weakness and high blood pressure to the low levels of essential sunshine vitamin.
Similarly, a 30 year old woman who was into her ninth month of pregnancy reported at the JLNM Hospital with a severe gut problem. Her test report suggested that her vitamin D levels had dropped to 4 ng/ml.
“She had frequent gut related problems. Impaired gut permeability leads to the passage of bacteria, toxins, or other substances through the gut lining into deeper tissues, and throughout the body. This aggravates the inflammatory immune response,” said a doctor attending on her.
Vitamin D, a fat soluble vitamin stored in the body, is known to play an important role in bone metabolism through regulation of calcium and phosphate equilibrium. Its supplementation has also been demonstrated to maintain intestinal integrity, thus reducing leaky gut.
Dr Nowsheen Khan, a gynecologist at LD Hospital, said one in three pregnant women in Kashmir have a vitamin D deficiency .
“It’s tough to get enough vitamin D from dietary sources. For six months, the sunlight isn’t sufficient in the region for our skin to make the vitamin. Even though we see the sunlight, it’s too low to produce vitamin D,” Dr Nowsheen said.
Dr Auqafeen Nisar, a resident doctor at SMHS hospital, said deficiency of Vitamin D is also linked to increased risk of premature birth, pre-eclampsia and eclampsia.
“Preeclampsia is a condition that can develop during pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure (hypertension) and protein in the urine (proteinuria). If not properly recognized and managed, preeclampsia can progress to eclampsia, which is defined as the development of seizures in a woman with preeclampsia. However, proper diet and calcium supplementation may reduce the risk of pre-eclampsia, and may help to prevent preterm birth,” Dr Auqafeen said.
Doctors suggested that expecting mothers should bask in the sun for at least 15 to 20 minutes every-day.
“About 95 per cent of the Vitamin D produced in our body comes from sunshine. The remaining five per cent is derived from eggs, fish, fish liver oil and fortified foods such as milk, cheese, yogurt and cereal,” said a doctor
A recent study conducted by SKIMS reveals that low dietary vitamin D intake and poor exposure to sunlight are common causes of vitamin D deficiency in the general population especially women.
News
Govt slashes salary of college contractual lecturers by over 47 percent
Srinagar, Feb 15: After abolishing State Civil Service Cadre and scraping age relaxation, Jammu and Kashmir government has slashed the monthly remuneration of NET qualified college contractual lecturers from Rs 28000 to Rs 15000.
Likewise the salary of non-NET qualified lecturers have been slashed to Rs 12000 from Rs 22000
Every year, the government hires services of hundreds of teachers on academic arrangement basis in the higher education department.
In December last year, the government had constituted a five-member committee to examine all the aspects related to the hiring and remuneration of academic arrangements in various departments of education.
The committee has recommended that the “minimum remuneration to the candidates engaged on academic arrangement shall be Rs 12000 per month in respect of non-gazetted post, and Rs 15000 per month in respect of gazetted posts”.
The committee has noted that “the regularization of lecturers would be inappropriate in a view of the fact that contractual arrangement between government and the people is clear and such arrangement does not amount to regular appointment and would also be violative of equal opportunity to others”.
Earlier, contractual lecturers who had qualified National Eligibility Test (NET) were being paid Rs 28000 per month while others were paid Rs 22000. Their salaries were enhanced in 2018 from Rs 18000 for NET qualifiers and Rs 12000 for others.
“From the last seven months, we are jobless. We were time and again verbally assured of job security,” said Dr Yousuf, one of the senior contractual lecturers.
On January 6, Advisor to governor, KK Sharma assured them continuation of their service but till date nothing is has been done, he said.
“Now this order has sent shock waves. Our salaries have been slashed to Rs 15000 and Rs 12000 instead of Rs 28000 and Rs 22000 respectively. It is against labor laws and the Supreme Court ruling of equal pay for equal work,” he added
Spokesperson of JK College Contractual Teachers Association demanded continuation of all those candidates who were in the system till July last year. “Release of salary from August 2019, and salaries should be according to the previous scale,” he said.
Secretary Higher Education Talat Parvaiz Rohella, said department can give suitable pay to the faculty, starting from Rs 12000-15000. “Contractual lecturers in Technical Education were getting Rs 7000 which was extremely less.
“Last year order to appoint contractual lecturers on need basis, has not been implemented. In this session the faculty will be appointed as per this order,” he said.
News
Kashmir a concern for both India, Pak: Erdogan
Islamabad, Feb 14: Notwithstanding India’s objection, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday once again raised the Kashmir issue, vowing that Ankara will support Pakistan’s stand as it is a matter of concern to both the countries.
Addressing a joint session of Pakistan’s Parliament, Erdogan, who arrived here on a two-day visit, announced that Turkey will back Pakistan in its efforts to come out of the Grey List of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which is meeting this week in Paris.
“I also want to emphasise that we will give support to Pakistan which is subject to political pressure in the Financial Action Task Force meetings,” he said on the upcoming meeting of the anti-terror financing watchdog.
Voicing his country’s support to Pakistan’s stand on the Kashmir issue, he said it can be resolved not through conflict or oppression but on the basis of justice and fairness.
“Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters have suffered from inconveniences for decades and these sufferings have become graver due to unilateral steps taken in recent times,” Erdogan said, apparently referring to India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.
“Today, the issue of Kashmir is as close to us as it is to you (Pakistanis).
“Such a solution (on the basis of justice and fairness) will serve the interests of all parties concerned. Turkey will continue to stand by justice, peace and dialogue in the resolution of the Kashmir issue,” the president said.
The Turkish President, in his address, likened the “struggle” of the Kashmiris with that of his country in the World War I against foreign domination.
Drawing comparison with the battle of Gallipoli which was fought in Turkey between the Allied Powers and the Ottoman Empire in which over two lakh troops were killed on the both sides, Erdogan said “there is no difference between Gallipoli and Kashmir”.
“Turkey will continue to raise its voice against the oppression,” he told Pakistani lawmakers in his address to the National Assembly and Senate, which was his record fourth address to the Pakistani Parliament over the years.
In September last year, Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue during his address at the United Nations General Assembly.
Reacting to his remarks in the UN, India said it “deeply regrets” the statement of Turkey on the Kashmir issue, and termed it an internal matter.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar called upon Turkey to have a proper understanding of the situation in Kashmir before making further comments.
India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5. Reacting to India’s move, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.
India has always maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is its integral part and ruled out any third party mediation, including either from the UN or the US, saying it is a bilateral issue with Pakistan.
News
Out of syllabus paper: 250 BBA students stare at bleak future as KU drags its feet over re-exam
Srinagar, Feb 13: More than 250 Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) students have been left in the lurch after Kashmir University refused to hold early re-examination of one of the papers that was allegedly out of the syllabus.
On February 2, the 2016 batch students of sixth semester walked out of the examination hall after finding that none of the questions in the Material Management paper was from the syllabus.
Students from four colleges including Gandhi College, Women College Nawa Kadal, SSM College, and Bemina Degree College staged a protest at press enclave demanding re-examination of the paper as soon as possible.
“We were dumbstruck after going through the question paper. We informed invigilator that it is not our paper. We even told him to recheck because it could be a wrong paper,” Fajar Malik, a student of Degree College Bemina, told The Kashmir Monitor.
She said students later decided to submit blank answer sheets and walk out from the examination hall.
“We submitted representation to the Kashmir University urging them to hold re-examination of this paper. Two weeks have passed but university is not bothered to issue the date for re-examination,” said Yamin, another student.
He said that BBA is a three year degree course and they were supposed to complete it in 2019 but due to the unprecedented condition they are already running one year late.
“We don’t want to suffer anymore. We want our examination should be conducted as soon as possible. We seek the intervention of Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu in this regard,” he said.
Controller Examination, Kashmir University, Professor Farooq Mir said they have to follow certain rules while dealing with this issue. “Under rules, the paper has to be submitted to the expert for his opinion. We have consulted two experts and it will take time for evaluating the paper. The final decision whether to conduct re-examination or not, will depend on the expert opinion,” he said