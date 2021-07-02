Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Pregnant women now eligible for Covid vaccination: Health Ministry

File photo: KM/Umar Ganie

The Union Health Ministry on Friday accepted the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) that Covid-19 vaccination is safe for pregnant women.

Pregnant women may now register on CoWIN or walk-in to the nearest Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC) to get themselves vaccinated, the ministry said.

 

Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul had earlier said that four Covid-19 vaccines — Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V and Moderna — that have been approved by the Centre, are safe for lactating mothers and pregnant women.

“These four vaccines [Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik V and Moderna] are safe for lactating mothers. Vaccine has no association with infertility,” Dr Paul informed.


