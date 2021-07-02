Pregnant women now eligible for Covid vaccination: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Friday accepted the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) that Covid-19 vaccination is safe for pregnant women.

Pregnant women may now register on CoWIN or walk-in to the nearest Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC) to get themselves vaccinated, the ministry said.

Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul had earlier said that four Covid-19 vaccines — Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V and Moderna — that have been approved by the Centre, are safe for lactating mothers and pregnant women.

“These four vaccines [Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik V and Moderna] are safe for lactating mothers. Vaccine has no association with infertility,” Dr Paul informed.