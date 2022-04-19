Imagine a pregnant man!

Well, this is a new emoji released by Apple for all iPhone users.

The mobile phone giant has released ‘pregnant man’, ‘pregnant person’, and other gender-neutral emojis to all iPhone users following iOS 15.4 update.

The 35 new emoticons also include a gender-neutral ‘person with crown’ emoji to go alongside the king and queen.

It has evoked a mixed response from users, Some joked if Apple was fat-shaming men.

Others slammed Apple for its “wokeness”.

In October 2019, Apple took a step to make its emoji more inclusive with the addition of a “gender-neutral” option for nearly every human emoji in its system.

Many of the new emojis focused on inclusivity. There are symbols for deaf and blind people, and even options to choose the skin color of each person in emojis featuring multiple people.