Srinagar, Feb 21: Fresh precipitation has brought some respite as it has led to an increase in the water level in river Jhelum and its tributaries. Rains and snow have also refurbished Achabal Spring in South Kashmir.

According to the data accessed by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Jhelum’s level at Sangam increased from -1.05 ft at 5:00 PM on Thursday to -0.74 ft at 5:00 PM on Friday.

At Ram Munshi Bagh, the level increased from 3.44ft last evening to 3.54 ft this evening, it added.

The water level of river Jhelum is below zero at multiple stations, the data states, adding that Rambiyara, Lidder, and Pohro Nallas were among the streams that were flowing below zero level on Friday evening.

Pertinently, the majority of places across Kashmir received rainfall during the last 24 hours.

According to the details, Batote and Bhaderwah recorded the highest precipitation of 48 mm and 41 mm, respectively.

As per the details, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a rainfall of 11.4 mm in the last 24 hours. Kokernag recorded 27.2 mm of rainfall during the period, while 7.8 mm of rainfall and 7.0 cm of snowfall were recorded in the last 24 hours at Gulmarg.

Above 14 mm of rainfall was recorded in Pahalgam and Qazigund in the last 24 hours, the data reads, adding that 9.8 mm of rainfall was recorded in Kupwara during the period.

Jammu district recorded a precipitation of 27.4 mm during the period, while Banihal recorded 38.9mm of rainfall since last evening. Katra witnessed a precipitation of 27.7 mm during the period.

Furthermore, the weatherman has predicted another wet spell this week.

A four-day yellow alert has been issued by the local Meteorological Department from February 25 in Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

With the forecast of dry weather conditions for the next three days, Director Meteorological Department (MeT), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at most places, with isolated heavy rain and snow over both Kashmir division & Jammu division from February 25 to February 28.