Preamble reading marks celebration of 75th ‘Constitution Day’

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 26: On the occasion of Constitution Day or ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ being observed every year on November 26, Preamble reading ceremonies were held across all the districts of Kashmir.

The Constitution Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India had adopted the Constitution of India, and it came into effect on 26 January 1950. At District headquarters, the respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs) presided over the functions and read out the Preamble and Charter of principles enshrined in the preamble of Constitution. They urged upon all officers/officials to maintain a sense of brotherhood, achieve the idea of social, economical and political justice, liberty of thought and expression, equality among all and element of fraternity as enshrined in the preamble of our Constitution.

In Baramulla, the District Administration Baramulla today celebrated Constitution Day at the DC Office and other government offices of the district. The highlight of the celebration was the ceremonial reading of the Preamble of the Constitution, by Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa which was joined by all officers and officials.

In Srinagar, the District Administration Srinagar today organised Preamble reading ceremonies in all the Government Offices across the District. The main function was held at the Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex where Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Khalid Hussain Malik read out the preamble of the Constitution along with all senior Officers and Officials of the DC Office Srinagar.

In Ganderbal, Constitution Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the district today, with the main pledge-taking ceremony held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, here. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shyambir, along with officers and officials from various departments, reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution of India. In Shopian, the District Administration Shopian today celebrated Constitution Day at Mini Secretariat Shopian. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar administered Constitution Day Pledge among participants. In Kupwara, the District Administration Kupwara today organized an impressive function within the premises of D.C Office Kupwara. The Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan administered the oath of the Preamble of the Constitution of the country to all participants including ADDC Kupwara, ADC Kupwara and other officers and officials. In Kulgam, the District Administration Kulgam today observed Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas) with a solemn Pledge-taking ceremony held at the Mini Secretariat, here. In Bandipora, the Constitution Day Celebrations were held today in conference Hall Mini secretariat Bandipora.