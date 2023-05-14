Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood has been appointed as the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, a government order said on Sunday.

Praveen Sood is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Karnataka cadre, officials said. Sood has been appointed to the CBI director’s post for a period of two years from the date of taking charge after Subodh Kumar Jaiswal completes his tenure on May 25, they said.

In the order, the Department of Personnel and Training said, “Approval of the competent authority is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Praveen Sood, IPS (KN:86) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office vice Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH:85) consequent upon completion of his tenure