Karnataka’s Bagalkot district police have reportedly booked acclaimed actor Prakash Raj following a controversial social media post related to India’s forthcoming lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3. According to local authorities, the actor allegedly made a mockery of the ambitious space endeavor in a post on a popular microblogging platform.

The police statement affirmed, “A complaint has been filed against actor Prakash Raj for his post on the Chandrayaan-3 mission.”

The complaint, it was revealed, was lodged by leaders of Hindu organizations, who approached the Banahatti police station in Bagalkote district, demanding appropriate action against the actor.

Prakash Raj’s post featured a caricature depicting a man in traditional attire pouring tea, accompanied by the caption, “First view just arrived from Chandrayaan… #VikramLander #justasking.”

The post instantly triggered a wave of backlash, with many individuals asserting that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is intrinsically linked to the pride of the nation.

Faced with mounting social media outrage, Prakash Raj subsequently clarified his comments on the same platform, asserting that his remarks were intended purely as a jest. He stated, “Hate sees only Hate…I was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times celebrating our Kerala Chaiwala – which Chaiwala did the Trolls see? If you don’t get a joke, then the joke is on you…GROW UP #justasking.”

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, as per the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is scheduled to make its lunar landing attempt on August 23, around 18:04 hours IST.

The mission aims to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, showcase rover roving capabilities on the moon, and conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

India is set to become the fourth country globally to achieve this feat, following the United States, Russia, and China. Notably, India’s mission will be unique as it targets the lunar south pole, a region of significant scientific interest.

The journey of Chandrayaan-3 began in January 2020, with a launch initially planned for 2021. However, unforeseen delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic affected the mission’s timeline.

Finally, on July 14, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 was launched via the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 2:35 PM, marking a significant milestone in India’s space exploration endeavors.