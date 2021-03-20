P’pal Secy I&C confers awards to J&K artisans

Srinagar: Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce, c on Saturday conferred State Awards to the artisans in Handicraft sector, Kashmir at Institute Of Hotel Management, Raj Bagh here.

MD SIDCOP, Haroon Malik; Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Mehmmod Ahmad Shah, officers of H&H and artisans were present on the occasion.

While congratulating the Prize winners, Rajan P Thakur assured artisan community of all possible support.

He also stressed upon preserving this unique skill that is responsible for the production of world famous Shawls, Papier Machie, Carpets and wood works.

The awards were given in different categories that included Sozni, Paper Machie, Carpet and, Languishing & Innovative Craft Categories.

In Sozni category, Bashir Ahmad Malik from Sonpah Beerwah, was awarded citation and first prize of Rupees 50,000, Mohammed Shafi Bhat from Lokhripora Nowshera was awarded 2nd of Rupees 30,000 and Maqbool Hussain Malik from Sonpah Beerwah got 3rd prize award of Rupees 20,000.

Similarly in Carpet, Muhammad Ashraf Daikoo from Naidyar, Rainawar was awarded citation and cash prize of Rupees 30,000 posthumously while Ali Muhammad Ganie from Patlipora Payeen, Chattabal was awarded Rupees 20000.

Also, In Paper Machie category, Ashiq Hussain from Shalla Bagh was confered an awarded prize of Rupees 50,000, Syed Manzoor Rizvi from Alamgari Bazar and Javid Ahmad Mir awarded Rupees 30,000 each, Gowhar from Lal Bazar and Zahid Hussain Beigh were conferred Rupees 20,000 each.

In languish & Innovative category, Froooq Ahmad from Safa kadal was given Rupees 20000 cash prize.

Besides, Merit certificate for excellent work in Papier Machie was awarded to Tanveer Hussain Dangroo.

Earlier, Principal Secretary visited Kashmir Haat during which he gave directions to make Kashmir Haat vibrant and lively.

He also visited India Institute of Carpet Technology, where Director IICT apprised him about the assignments including the digitization work the institute is currently undertaking.

During the visit, Thakur took the stock of pashmina testing lab that has been recently brought under the preview of I&C Department.

Principal Secretary emphasized on strict implementation of GI particularly in Pashmina.

He also underscored the need of brand building and launching of e-commerce platforms for the sale of authentic handicraft products.