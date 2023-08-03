SRINAGAR: POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED (POWERGRID), Northern Region-II, conducted Vendor Development Program/ Buyer-Seller Meet for Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs) at Sher I Kashmir International Convention Centre, Srinagar to promote participation of MSEs in POWERGRID procurements.

The event was organised in association with Branch MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Srinagar.

Senior most officials from POWERGRID, Northern Region-II led by its Executive Director, Rajesh Kumar and including Anil Sharma, CGM(Projects), Shafat Ahmad Wani, Sr. GM (Ladakh & Kashmir), Arshad Iqbal, Sr. GM (C&M), SK V Sampath Kumar , Sr. GM (Finance), Vinod P Baxla , GM (HR), Amit Patel, Sr. DGM (C&M) participated in vendor development programme. Branch MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Srinagar was represented by Saheel Alaqaband, Asst. Director.

Rajesh Kumar in his key note address impressed upon the MSME vendors to come forward and partner POWERGRID in nation building. He intimated that the purpose of this programme is to make them aware and facilitate their participation in various tenders being floated by POWERGRID .

During the event various beneficial schemes of GoI/ CPSUs were explained and the participants showed their keen interest and raised queries regarding Registration on GeM portal, POWERGRID PRANIT portal, Quality Assessment, benefit extended to MSME vendors & business prospects for participation in POWERGRID tenders. Around 60 MSME vendors from the Kashmir valley participated in this Vendor development Program. The programme was interactive and participants thanked POWERGRID for conducting such a programme.

POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED is a Maharatna Enterprise under Ministry of Power having its regional headquarters of Northern Region-II at Jammu. POWERGRID is engaged in inter-state bulk power transmission. POWERGRID has 174,625 ckm of transmission lines, 274 Sub-stations and more than 508,352 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability >99%. POWERGRID performance has been consistently Excellent by achieving very difficult measurable parameters which are set in MoU signed with Ministry of Power, Government of India.

POWERGRID, Northern Region -II with headquarter in Jammu is having its Transmission System spread over in the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Haryana and UT of Chandigarh, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.