Srinagar, Nov 22: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir VK Bidhuri Wednesday said that power supply in the region will be improved within a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bidhuri said that it is undeniable that power supply in valley has seen a huge decline this year but it will be improved within a week. “This year we encountered with two issues which include early onset of severe winter season and less rainfall in the current year besides an issue with power capacity generation at local level. But the Lieutenant Governor has taken up the issue and hopefully the supply will be improved within a week,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir VK Bidhuri said.

He said it is a reality that the power curtailment schedule fixed for metered and non-metered areas are not being followed strictly because the demand from flat-rate pockets has been increased. He said the Lieutenant Governor J&K has set a committee in this regard to take a call on further power purchase from outside. “There will be a positive improvement in power supply when I will talk to media next week,” he said.

(With inputs from KNS)