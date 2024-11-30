Power Shutdown

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 30: According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out the works of augmentation of 33 KV Budgam Parthan Line, the shutdown of below mentioned 33KV lines shall be observed which will subsequently affect electricity to given areas.

The shutdown of 33KV Waterhail Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Waterhal shall remain off while the power supply to the Samsan, Parthan, Waterhail and PHE Substation areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:PM on 03 &07 December, 2024.

Similarly, the shutdown of 33 KV Kremshore line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Kremshore, Khansahib, Raithan and Brenwar shall remain off while power supply to the Kremshore, Khan, Sahlb, Raithan, Bugroo and Brenwar areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 07 December, 2024.