SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 27: The office of Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL informed that in order to carry several works in the corridor of the line, the shutdown of 33KV Mattan-Pahalgam Line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations viz. Pahalgam, GIS Pahalgam and Batkoot shall remain off which will subsequently affect power supply to Pahalgam Town, Aru, Chandanwari, Batkoot, Yanner, Laddi and Langenbal from 11:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 30 November, 2024.