Power shutdown in Valley parts

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 25: According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out erection of 11 mtr long ST Pole and shifting of conductor from wooden pole to existing ST Pole and taping of cable from existing conductor, cable lifting, jumpering works, insulator fitting at Wathoora, RMU under PMDP (U) of said line, the shutdown of 33KV Nowbugh-Chadoora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Chadoora, Panzan and Ranger shall remain off while the power supply to the Sogam, Ropora, Chadoora Town, Wathoora, Budgam, Dawlatpora Hospital, Gudsuthoo, Panzan, Lalgam, Ranger Kuthair and Gund areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 27 November, 2024.