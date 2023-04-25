SRINAGAR: Power Controller Kashmir has informed that, the power supply to Receiving Stations Peerbagh, Airforce, STC BSF, Rangreth, Wanbal, Doodh Ganga and JAKLI shall remain affected due to Augmentation of 33 Kv Lines on April 27 and 30 from 10.00 am to 5 pm.

Similarly, in order to replace the 11 Kv Panel the power supply to receiving stations Wanganpora and Safakadal shall remain affected on April 26 from 09 am to 5 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to receiving stations of Cement Plants Khyber, Saifco and TCI Max shall remain affected on 26th, 29th April and 2nd May from 10 am to 6 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to receiving stations Balhama, Wuyan, TCI Old, Chinar Flour Mills shall remain affected on 26 and 30 April from 10.30 am to 5 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to receiving station Kathidarwaza shall remain affected on 2nd May from 10.30 am to 5 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to receiving station Rajbagh shall remain affected 28 April from 11 am to 5 pm.