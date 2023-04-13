SRINAGAR: Power Controller Kashmir has informed that, in order to carry out Installation of NIFPS for 50 MVA transformer at 120 MVA, 132/33 KV Arampora the power supply shall remain affected to Grid Sub Station Arampora on April 15 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, in order to carry out stabilization of 33 KV Handwara old line the power supply to Receiving Stations Zachaldara, Audoora, Pohrupeth and Chanmulla shall remain affected on April 15 and 17 from 9 am to 3 pm. Receiving Stations Handwara, Chogal, Noorkha, Bandi, Mohra and Salamabad the power supply shall remain affected on April 15 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Likewise, in order to carry out urgent works on the Pompore Line the power supply to Receiving Stations Pompore-I and Pompore-II shall remain affected on April 13 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, in order to facilitate work of shifting of 33 KV line near Nedous the power supply to Receiving Station Nedous shall remain affected on April 13 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Likewise, in order to carry out various works of 33 KV Pampore lines the power supply to Receiving Stations Panthachowk, Badamibagh, Sonwar, Lasjan, Tangnar WSS, Govt Press and Flour Mills shall remain affected on April 13 from 10.30 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, in order to facilitate work of shifting of 33 KV Khonmoh-SIDCO line the power supply to Receiving Stations Balhama, Wuyan, TCI Old and Chinar Flour Mills shall remain affected on April 13 and 17 from 10.30 am to 5 pm.