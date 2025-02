SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 07: According to CE KPDCL that in order to conduct stabilization & improvement works, the power supply from Shariefabad-Narbal 33Kv line to receiving stations including Narbal, Sanoor, Radbugh, Malpora, Kowoosa, Sozeith, Lawaypora and feeding areas shall remain affected on February 11 from 10.00 AM to 4:00 PM