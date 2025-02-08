SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 08: According to the Chief Engineer KPDCL that in order to carry out the work of fixing of 33 KV Line material on the newly erected 13 mtr ST Poles at outside GIS Grid Tengpora, the power supply to Receiving Stations including KP Bagh, Jawahar Nagar, Batmaloo, Exhibition, Rajbagh, Narkara, Gangbugh and feeding areas including KP Bagh, Jawahar Nagar, Batamaloo, Exhibition, Rajbagh, Narkara and Gangbugh, Budshah Flat, Hari Singh High Street and adjoining areas shall remain affected on February 09 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM.

While power supply to Receiving Station Silk Factory & feeding area including Allochibagh, Solina, Rambagh, Old Barzallah, LD Hospital (To be fed from Receiving Station Rajbagh) and adjoining areas shall also remain affected on February 09 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Also, in view of Upgradation of 33 KV Wanpoh SICOP Line from 0.1 ACSR to 0.2 ACSR, power supply from 33kv Wanpoh SICOP to receiving stations including Shamsipora, SICOP, Zirpara, Veeri, Cheniwader, Shuhul Flour Mill and feeding areas including Veer, Srigufwara, Zirpara, Shamsipora Bijbehara SICOP and adjoining areas shall remain affected on February 11, 15, 19 & 22 from 10.00AM to 4:00PM.

Similarly, in order to carry out stabilization works under RDSS, power supply from 33kv Amargarh Watrigam to recieving stations including Watrigam, Hachipora, Hadipora & feeding areas including Watrigam, Hachipora, Hadipora and adjoining areas shall remain affected on February 11 from 10:00AM to 4:00PM.

Likewise, in view of charging of augmented 33 KV Lisse Hiller Line, completed under PMDP-R, power supply from 33kv Lisser Hiller line to receiving stations including Hiller, Shankerpora, Aarkashpora and feeding areas including Shankerpora, Hiller, Akingam, Badasgam, Aarkashpora and adjoining areas shall remain affected on February 10 from 10:00 AM to 4:00PM