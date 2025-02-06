SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 06: According to CE, KPDCL in view of execution of pending works for UG cabling works near Lalit Palace under PMDP-B and installation of 33 KV CT/ PT units at R/stn TRC, the power supply to feeding areas including CD Hospital, Lalchowk, JK Bank, Gupkar, CM Residence, Dalgate and Radio Kashmir shall remain affected on February 09 from 11:00 AM to 4:00PM.

Also, to facilitate installation of 33 KV CT/ PT operated trivector meter, the power supply from STC BSF Humhama Tapline to the area of STC shall remain affected on February 08 from 10:00 AM to 5:00PM.

In view of reconductoring of 33 KV Khanyar-Rainawari line from 0.15 ACSR to 0.2 ACSR, the power supply to Receiving Stations including Khanyar, Rainawari, Kathidarwaza and feeding areas including Miskeen Bagh Rozabal, Maqdoom Sb, Hazari Bagh, Jogilankar, JLNM Hospital, Kondabal, Hassanabad, Saida Kadal, Dal Kawpora Naidyar, Mental Hospital, Central Jail, Kathidarwaza, Local, Dal Area shall remain affected on February 08, 12 & 16 from 10:00 AM to 5:00AM.

While power supply to receiving station Takenwari and feeding areas including Sangam, Palpora, Shunglipora shall remain affected on on February 08, 12, 16 from 10:00AM to 10:30AM then again 5:00PM to 5:30PM.

In view of stabilization/ improvement 33 KV line including other allied works, power supply to Receiving Stations including Alasteng, Nagbal, Gadoora, Tulbagh and feeding areas including Shuhama, Bakura, Darend, Nagbal, Fatehpora, Check, Gadoora, Tulbagh, Chunduna shall remain affected on February 11 & 15 from 10.00PM to 4:00PM.

Power supply to Receiving Stations including Power House, Manigam, Duderhama and feeding areas including Beehama, Arampora, Baderkund, Nunner, Arch, Manigam, Saloora, Ganderhama shall remain affected on February 16 from 10.00 AM to 4:00PM.