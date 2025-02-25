SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 25: According to CE KPDCL that in view of stabilization & improvement works, the power supply to receiving stations including Panzigam & Ajar and feeding areas including District Police Line, Town, Arin, Panzigam & Ajar shall remain affected on February 27 from 10AM to 4PM.

Similarly, power supply to receiving stations including Nusoo, Naidhal, Ajas and areas including Nursoo, Naidhal, Ajas, Guroora, Papchan, Nishat, Argam, SK Bala shall remain affected from February 27 from 10AM to 4PM. Likewise, in view of stabilization and erection of poles & preventive maintenance of 33 KV Line Pampore-Khrew, the power supply to receiving stations including Shar Shali, KhrewIst, Khrew 2nd and feeding areas including Shar, Wahab Sahab,Khrew,Bathan, PHE/ Hospital and adjoining areas shall remain affected on February 27 from 10AM to 4PM. The power supply from 33kv line Pampore-Lethpora to receiving stations including Konibal, Lethpora, HPCL, LIS Ladhoo, Mills and feeding areas including Samboora, Lethpora, Patlabagh, Konibal, Chandhara, Drusoo on March 03 from 10AM to 4PM.

The power supply from 33kv line Pampore-Wagoora to receiving stations including Kadlabal, HPCL and feeding areas including Gas Turbine, HPCL and adjoining areas shall remain affected on February 27 from 10AM to 4PM. In view of installation of link sets for Jail Tap and other maintenance works at Receiving Stations, the power supply to receiving stations including Hutmurrah, Salia, Sallar, Aishmuqam, Pahalgam, GIS Pahalgam and Batkoot and feeding areas including Hutmurrah, Salia, Sallar, District Jail, Aishmuqam, Pahalgam Town, Chandanwari, Aru, Yanner, Batkoot, Laddi and adjoining areas shall remain affected on February 27 from 10AM to 4PM.

In view of stabilization of ACSR from Old Poles to newly erected poles, the power supply to receiving stations including Ashajipora, Dialgam, Malaknag, Brakpora, Janglat Mandi and feeding areas including Ashajipora, Dialgam, Malaknag, Hazratbal, Brakpora, Doonipawa and adjoining areas shall remain affected on February 27 from 10AM to 4PM. To carry out the pending works of SITC of change over for 33 KV Silk factory line from Grid Station Rawalpora and 33 KV KP Bagh Line from Grid Station Bemina to Grid Station GIS Tengpora, the power supply to receiving stations KP Bagh, Jawahar Nagar, Rajbagh and feeding areas shall remain affected on March 03 from 10AM to 4PM. Also the power supply from 33kv line Bemina KP Bagh to receiving station Rakh-i-arth and feeding areas on March 3 from 10AM to 4PM.