SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 21: According to the CE KPDCL that in view of shifting of 33 kV line from old damaged 4 pole tower to newly erected 4 pole tower and fixing of G.I. cross arm near Aiwa bridge, the power supply to receiving station Soura and feeding areas including Balochipora, Anchar, Upper Soura, Nowshera, HVDS, 90 Feet, Buchpora, Zoonimar, Anchan and adjoining areas shall remain affected on February 25 from 10AM to 5PM.

In order to carry out erection of DTR Structure, installation & laying of LT Cable under RDSS, the power supply to receiving stations including Zakur & Burzuhama and feeding areas including Zakura, Batpora, Gulab Bagh, Danihama, Khimber, Chaterhama, Teilbal, Burzahama, Gassu, Shoperbsgh, Rahbagh and adjoining areas shall remain affected on February 25 from 10:30AM to 4:00PM.

For augmentation of old 0.1 ACSR by 0.2 ACSR of Nehalpora Markundal Line, the power supply to receiving stations including Markundal, Naidkha, Shahgund, Aglar and feeding areas including Markundal, Naidkha, Shahgund, Aglar, Sumbal, Gundboon, Ankhul and adjoining areas shall remain affected on February 24 & 25 from 10AM to 4PM.

To execute erection of poles and laying of ACSR conductor, the power supply to receiving stations including Arhama, Pinjoora, Chowdhrygund and feeding areas including Arhama, Pinjoora, Chowdhrygund, Trenz, Imamsahib, Reshnagri, Zawoora, Saidpora and adjoining areas shall remain affected on February 24 & 27 from 10AM to 5PM.