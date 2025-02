SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 13: According to Chief Engineer, KPDCL in view of shifting of electrical utilities along the road, the power supply from 33kv Badampora-Wangipora Tap line to receiving stations including Batwina, Wangipora, Nowgam and feeding areas including Batwina,Nowgam, Wangipora, Zazna, Ahan, Waskura, Kharbagh, Guzhama, Sumbal, Nesbal shall remain affected on February 17 from 10:00AM to 4:00PM