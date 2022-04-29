JAMMU: Principal Secretary to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Niteshwar Kumar on Friday said that power scenario will improve in coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that due to increase in demand across the country, they are getting less electricity and it has worsened the situation.

“I want to thank the Union government for providing us additional 207 MW of power, which will help in improving the situation,” he said.

Kumar said that the situation will improve in coming days and they will be able to give better supply. (KNS)