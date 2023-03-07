New Delhi, March 7 () The country will soon have a modern and smart power transmission system with features such as real-time monitoring and automated operation of grid.

Also, there will be better situational assessment, capability to have increased share of renewable capacity in the power-mix, enhanced utilisation of transmission capacity and greater resilience against cyber-attacks as well as natural disasters.

These are some of the main recommendations by a task force, which was set up by the power ministry in September 2021 under POWERGRID chairman, to suggest ways for modernisation of the transmission sector and making it smart and future ready.

The report of the committee was accepted by the government after deliberations chaired by power and renewable energy minister R.K. Singh last week.

The panel has also suggested centralised and data driven decision-making and reduction in forced outages through self-correcting systems.

Meanwhile, during deliberations held over the recommendations of the task force, Singh emphasised that a modern transmission grid is vital to achieve the government’s vision to provide 24×7 reliable and affordable power to the people and also meet the sustainability goals.

He further said that a fully automated, digitally controlled, fast responsive grid which is resilient to cyber attacks and natural disasters is also the need of the hour.

