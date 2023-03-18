SRINAGAR: Power Controller Kashmir has informed that, the power supply to Mitrigam and Gulshanabad receiving stations shall remain affected on March 18, 21 and 23 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Rohama, Chakloo, Ganapora Hadipora, Watergam and Food Park receiving stations shall remain affected on March 18 and 20 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Chamgung, Ashmuji, Devsar and Kelam receiving stations shall remain affected on March 20 and 23 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Balhama, Wuyan, TCI Old, Chinar Flour Mills receiving stations shall remain affected on March 18 and 20 from 11 am to 5 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Habak- Zukura 33 Kv Line shall remain affected due to reconductoring works on March 19 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Pattan, Palhalan and Hamray receiving stations shall remain affected on March 19 from 10 am to 4 pm.