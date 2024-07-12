Power connection mandatory for under-construction buildings: KPDCL



SRINAGAR, JULY 12: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has advised the owners of under-construction commercial and residential buildings to immediately apply for temporary connection (TC) in the concerned Electric Subdivision offices for running operations that require electricity.

The owners can apply for TC, after following due procedure as enshrined in the Supply Code and avail TC facility easily.



In a press statement issued here today, a KPDCL spokesperson informed the owners that electricity connection for under-construction commercial and residential buildings is mandatory and not applying for connection and using electricity unauthorisedly shall invite punitive action under the Electricity Act.



He further stated that directions have been issued to all Executive Engineers of KPDCL to inspect and frame list of under-construction buildings with status of power connections.

Giving details, the KPDCL spokesperson said those owners who apply for a new electricity connection for their under- construction buildings falling in commercial or residential category, get a temporary line along with meter at a specified rate which will be converted into a permanent one at notified tariff when the construction activity is completed.



The spokesperson warned that KPDCL shall initiate stringent action against owners of under-construction buildings who fail to apply for TC and are caught using electricity illegally.