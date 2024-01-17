Srinagar: Poverty in Jammu and Kashmir has dropped to 2.81 percent from 40.45 percent in the last 19 years.

NITI Aayog report revealed that in Jammu and Kashmir, the percentage of persons living below the poverty line decreased to 2.81 percent in 2022–2023. In 2019–2021, it was 4.80 percent. Likewise, it was 12.56 percent in 2015–2016 and 40.45 percent in 2005–2006.

The discussion paper titled ‘Multidimensional Poverty in India since 2005-06’ was released by NITI Aayog on Monday. At the States’ level, Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 5.94 crore people escaping poverty followed by Bihar at 3.77 crore and Madhya Pradesh at 2.30 crore.

The study claimed that throughout the previous almost 20 years, there have been notable improvements in the quality of life for those whose percentages of poverty have dropped significantly from over 50% to 11.28%, and in 2024, India is expected to experience single-digit poverty. The decline of multidimensional poverty will also help in accelerating the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

Jammu and Kashmir has made significant progress in reducing multidimensional poverty. The Headcount Ratio, Intensity and Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) have all shown improvement between the years 2015-16 and 2019-21.

The major highlights of the Rural Development department that have contributed to the breakthrough in reducing multidimensional poverty in Jammu and Kashmir include Targeted interventions, Focus on Health and Education, district-wise progress, and impact on MPI score.

“Overall, the Rural Development department’s targeted interventions, focus on health and education, and impact at the district level have been instrumental in contributing to the breakthrough in reducing multidimensional poverty in rural areas of Jammu & Kashmir”, said Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Commissioner Secretary, Rural Development Department, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Rural Development Department’s interventions have led to a decline in the MPI score for rural areas, from 0.073 in 2015-16 to 0.026 in 2019-21, signifying improvements in multidimensional poverty.

The percentage contribution of each indicator to Jammu & Kashmir’s MPI Score highlights the significant impact of Health, Education, and Standard of Living on the overall poverty scenario. “The Headcount Ratio decreased from 12.56% to 4.80% indicating a positive trend in poverty reduction. Additionally, the Rural and Urban areas have also experienced improvements, with the Rural Headcount Ratio declining from 16.37% to 6.10% and the Urban Intensity decreasing from 0.055 to 0.015”, said Dr Shahid.

The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) statistics for Jammu and Kashmir show that there has been a notable decrease in poverty, especially in rural regions. The MPI, intensity, and headcount ratio scores have all significantly improved. In districts like Doda, Ramban, Rajouri, and Poonch, the percentage point shift in the headcount ratio between 2015–16 and 2019–21 has been significant, showing positive progress.

“The percentage of the population who are multidimensionally poor in each district has decreased in several areas, reflecting advancements in poverty reduction efforts”, he said.

He also said that the district-wise analysis demonstrates a positive shift, with several districts showing a reduction in the Headcount Ratio and an improvement in intensity, leading to a decline in the MPI score.

“This progress indicates that Jammu and Kashmir is making strides in poverty alleviation and upliftment efforts”, he added.

Rural Development Department has implemented targeted interventions aimed at addressing the specific needs of rural areas, leading to a significant reduction in the Rural Headcount Ratio from 16.37% in 2015-16 to 6.10% in 2019-21. Many programs, such as MGNRGEA, JKRLM (Umeed), SBM G, PMAY G, and IWMP, are being implemented. Measures for managing plastic waste, greywater, solid waste, and other waste types have been started.

“Considering the rural framework of Jammu & Kashmir, the prospects for the UT appear promising in the next few years. The targeted interventions and improvements in health, education, and standard of living indicators have contributed to the positive changes in poverty metrics,” said Dr Shahid.

He claimed that if the current trajectory continues, it is likely that Jammu and Kashmir will see a further reduction in multidimensional poverty in rural areas. However, continued focus on sustainable development, infrastructure, financial inclusion, Skill Development, healthcare services, community participation, tourism, and social welfare programs will be essential to sustain and accelerate this progress.