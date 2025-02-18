Srinagar, February 18: Dr. P.S. Sudan, Director of Animal Husbandry Kashmir, conducted a comprehensive review of the poultry sector in the region during his first official visit to the Poultry Project cum LPP Hariparbath Srinagar. The visit, aimed at bolstering the poultry industry, brought together key stakeholders to discuss current initiatives and future strategies.

The meeting saw participation from Joint Director Poultry, Deputy Directors of Poultry, Livestock Development Officers (Assistant Directors), Veterinary Assistant Surgeons, and poultry sector representatives from various districts. Discussions centered on programs under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), Capex, and various infrastructure development schemes, including those funded by NABARD.

Dr. Sudan emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to poultry husbandry development, highlighting its potential to double farmers’ income. He reiterated the department’s commitment to the successful implementation of the Integrated Poultry Development Project (IPDP) and HADP, in line with the vision of the Honourable Minister of APD and directives from the Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary of APD.

“We have few fields left where there is scope for employment generation and expansion, besides the upliftment of the downtrodden, and the poultry sector is one among them,” Dr. Sudan stated. Director also stressed for adopting innovative techniques regarding poultry processing and bye products technology offered to entrepreneurs under HADP as Well as under IPDP.

The director also assessed the farm’s functionality, management, and feed requirements for the current financial year. He interacted with officials, taking note of the challenges they face. The Joint Director of Poultry briefed Dr. Sudan on various developmental works underway to advance the poultry sector in Kashmir. This visit underscores the department’s commitment to strengthening the poultry industry and its contribution to the region’s economy.